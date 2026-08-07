Ravi Tamta's HAPIDA SKYNeX completes electric test flight in Uttarakhand
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Ravi Tamta, an innovator from Kaflikhan village near Jageshwar Dham in Almora district, Uttarakhand, just pulled off a successful test flight of HAPIDA SKYNeX, a fully electric personal flying car built by his startup.
The SKYNeX runs only on electricity, so there's no need for aviation fuel or ethanol.
SKYNeX could improve access and relief
SKYNeX is a zero-emission vehicle designed to make air travel safer, greener, and more affordable in India.
Its test flight is a big deal for Uttarakhand, where tough mountain roads make travel tricky.
If it takes off (after more testing and approvals), this could mean easier access to remote villages, better disaster relief during floods or landslides, and even cooler ways for tourists to explore the hills.