Renault brings Duster hybrid to India on October 17
Renault is bringing the Duster hybrid to India on October 17, adding a fresh option to its SUV lineup.
This new version uses Renault's E Tech system (drawing from its Formula One know-how) and joins the current 1.0-liter and 1.3-liter turbo-gasoline engines.
Duster hybrid 1,789 cc 160hp
The Duster hybrid combines a 1,789 cc gasoline engine with two electric motors, and a 1.4 kWh battery, delivering 160hp and smooth city drives.
Instead of Toyota's e-CVT, Renault uses a multi-mode automatic gearbox for fixed gear ratios and 80% electric-only driving in city traffic.
Renault targets India midsize SUV market
Going up against hybrids like the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder, the Duster hybrid fills a gap for those wanting something different from diesel SUVs.
It's Renault's move to grab more attention in India's midsize SUV scene.