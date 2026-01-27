Renault Duster returns to India with modern design, smart tech

Renault has officially unveiled the third-generation Duster in India, marking the SUV's return after a three-year break. The Duster, which was first introduced in 2012 and pioneered the mid-size SUV segment, is now ready to take on popular models like Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The new model comes with a modern design, a feature-rich interior, and a robust powertrain lineup including two turbo-petrols and a strong-hybrid engine.

Powertrain details Duster's powerful engine options The new Duster will be available with two turbo-petrol engines: a 1.3-liter unit making 163hp and 280Nm, and a smaller 1.0-liter engine capable of 100hp/160Nm. The bigger turbocharged engine comes mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed DCT gearbox while the smaller one gets only a six-speed manual transmission. The strong-hybrid unit (arriving around Diwali) pairs a 109hp, 1.8-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with a 49hp electric motor and a 1.4kWh battery. Deliveries for the turbo-petrol variants will start in April.

Design features Duster's exterior design and dimensions The India-spec Duster borrows its silhouette from the third-generation global model but gets several changes to suit local tastes. These include new headlights with eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs that double as turn indicators, a different grille design with a big Duster badge, and pixel-shaped fog lamps on either side of the bumper. The car also features rugged black cladding over wheel arches and lower body, functional black roof rails, up to 18-inch black alloy wheels, and 212mm ground clearance.

Interior amenities Duster's interior design and features The India-spec Duster gets a unique dashboard with dual screens and premium-looking trim inserts. It features a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate and six-way powered & ventilated front seats. The interior also strikes a good balance between digital & physical controls with buttons on the center console for essential vehicle functions.

