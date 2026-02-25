Renault Duster's India launch confirmed: Pre-bookings open
The Renault Duster is making a comeback in India with its third-generation model, launching March 17, 2026.
After being discontinued in 2022, the new Duster was unveiled this January.
Pre-bookings are open for ₹21,000 if you want early delivery and introductory pricing.
Expect it to cost between ₹10-20 lakh.
What to expect from the new Duster
You get three engine choices: a zippy 1.0L turbo-petrol (up to 99hp), a punchier 1.3L turbo-petrol (up to 163hp) with manual or dual-clutch options, and a hybrid that puts out up to 160hp for those who want better efficiency.
Inside, there's a big touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control—and safety tech like six airbags and Level 2 ADAS.
Why you should wait for the new Duster
If you're after an SUV that balances style with modern features—think big boot space (518-liter), solid ground clearance (212mm), and all the latest tech—the new Duster could be worth checking out now that pre-bookings are open.