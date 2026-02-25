Renault Duster's India launch confirmed: Pre-bookings open

What to expect from the new Duster

You get three engine choices: a zippy 1.0L turbo-petrol (up to 99hp), a punchier 1.3L turbo-petrol (up to 163hp) with manual or dual-clutch options, and a hybrid that puts out up to 160hp for those who want better efficiency.

Inside, there's a big touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control—and safety tech like six airbags and Level 2 ADAS.