Renault India sales jump 108% in April 2026 to 5,413 Auto May 01, 2026

Renault India just had a huge month, with sales jumping 108% in April 2026; they sold 5,413 cars, up from 2,602 last year.

The buzz is mostly around their new Triber and Kiger models, plus the ever-popular Duster SUV.

Renault is also growing its reach, opening a new "R" store and workshop in Ranchi and now boasting 638 touchpoints across India.