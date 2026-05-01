Renault India sales jump 108% in April 2026 to 5,413
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Renault India just had a huge month, with sales jumping 108% in April 2026; they sold 5,413 cars, up from 2,602 last year.
The buzz is mostly around their new Triber and Kiger models, plus the ever-popular Duster SUV.
Renault is also growing its reach, opening a new "R" store and workshop in Ranchi and now boasting 638 touchpoints across India.
Renault launches RGMP and RGEP platforms
Renault's lineup (Kwid, Triber, Kiger, and Duster) covers a range of budgets (₹4.29-10.49 lakh).
The company has also rolled out two fresh platforms: RGMP (which can handle both regular engines and EVs) and RGEP (set to replace the old platform for Triber/Kiger), supporting hybrid and CNG options with smarter space for luggage.