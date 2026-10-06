Renault introduces Twingobay roof for Twingo EV, Paris debut
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Renault just introduced the Twingobay, a panoramic glass roof for its compact Twingo EV.
The oval-shaped design covers 0.7 square meters and adds a playful vibe to the car.
The new feature will debut at the Paris Motor Show on October 12 and will open orders across Europe on October 13.
Twingobay filters 99.9% UV, priced €550-€600
The Twingobay roof filters out 99.9% of UV rays and blocks most infrared radiation, so you stay comfortable all year without needing extra shades.
It also lets in tons of natural light, making the small cabin feel roomier.
Priced at €550 to €600, it's an easy way to level up your city driving experience with style and practicality.