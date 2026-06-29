Renault Kwid facelift launches July 3 with global inspired styling
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Renault is giving its Kwid hatchback a fresh update, set to launch on July 3.
The facelift brings a sharper look inspired by global Renault models, plus some handy interior upgrades, all while keeping the same engine and transmission options as before.
Kwid interior and exterior updates expected
Expect new bumpers, Y-shaped taillights, and a sleeker front end.
Inside, there's talk of a bigger touchscreen, updated dashboard, new upholstery, and improved safety with six airbags.
Full specs and pricing will be revealed at the official launch.