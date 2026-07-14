Renault launches Duster Adventure Edition at ₹13L

The Duster Adventure Edition is a continuation of Renault's tradition, having first launched a similar variant back in February 2014.

The original model was based on the Duster 110 RxL and priced at ₹12.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

However, unlike the current model which pays homage to its legacy with Leh coordinates and topographical decals, the 2014 version only featured styling changes while retaining standard mechanicals.