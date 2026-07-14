Renault launches Duster Adventure Edition at ₹13L
What's the story
Renault India has launched a special edition of its popular SUV, the Duster Adventure Edition, at a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant pays homage to the legacy of the Duster in India, where it is known for its ride and handling capabilities. The "Adventure" theme captures the essence of journeys that have defined this iconic vehicle over the years.
Legacy tribute
A look at the first 'Adventure' variant from 2014
The Duster Adventure Edition is a continuation of Renault's tradition, having first launched a similar variant back in February 2014.
The original model was based on the Duster 110 RxL and priced at ₹12.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
However, unlike the current model which pays homage to its legacy with Leh coordinates and topographical decals, the 2014 version only featured styling changes while retaining standard mechanicals.
Launch details
Unveiled on Bastille Day, special edition celebrates French-Indian connection
The Duster Adventure Edition was unveiled on Bastille Day by French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou and Renault Group India CEO Stephane Deblaise.
The launch event highlighted the blend of Renault's French roots and one of its best-known products in the Indian market.
The special edition is available with three powertrains: Turbo TCe 100 MT, Turbo TCe 160 MT, and Turbo TCe 160 DCT.
Variant specifics
Adventure variant comes with edition-specific elements and accessories
The Duster Adventure Edition comes with exclusive Adventure decals featuring topographical contour lines and coordinates of Leh (34.27 N, 77.60 E).
This is a nod to the terrain where the Duster was tested and the journeys that shaped its reputation.
The variant-wise ex-showroom pricing is as follows: Adventure Turbo TCe 100 MT at ₹12.99 lakh, Adventure Turbo TCe 160 MT at ₹13.99 lakh, and Adventure Turbo TCe 160 DCT at ₹15.39 lakh.
Features overview
SUV also features connected car services via My Renault app
The Duster Adventure Edition comes with full-LED headlamps, an electric panoramic sunroof, an electric powered tailgate, connected car services via the My Renault app, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 10.1-inch openR link infotainment system.
It also features 17-inch Ocean alloy wheels along with the exclusive exterior and interior elements of the Adventure theme.
Deblaise said that over the years, Duster has become part of customers' journeys and memories in India.