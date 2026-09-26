Renault's new concept is a design exercise for electric age
What's the story
Renault has unveiled the stunning Renault 8 Gordini Concept, an all-electric version of one of France's most iconic sports sedans. The two-seater was showcased at the Renault Carwalk event earlier this week and will be on display next month at the Paris Motor Show. The company describes it as a design exercise to see how the original Gordini could adapt to electric powertrains.
Historical significance
The original Renault 8 Gordini debuted in 1964
The Renault 8 Gordini, which debuted in 1964, was a compact rear-engine sedan that made racing accessible to everyday enthusiasts.
The 95hp sedan served as a training ground for many French racing drivers and introduced the now-famous twin white stripes that became synonymous with Renault performance.
The new concept, however, looks nothing like its four-door predecessor but instead features a low-slung stance reminiscent of modern rally cars.
Design evolution
The new concept features a low-slung stance
The Renault 8 Gordini Concept measures 4.12m long and features dramatically widened fenders, 19-inch front wheels, and 20-inch rear wheels.
It is powered by a rear-wheel-drive electric motor with an output of 270hp.
Despite the radically different body shape, the new concept retains several visual cues from its predecessor such as six round headlights, squared-off wheel arches, full-width cowl vent, shell-style mirrors, and of course the iconic twin white stripes.
Interior features
Alcantara and blue corduroy upholstery
The interior of the Renault 8 Gordini Concept features a minimalist "cafe racer" look with brushed aluminum replacing much of the conventional trim.
Alcantara and blue corduroy upholstery pay homage to the original car's bucket seats.
Round digital instruments mimic classic analog gages while the cockpit has been stripped down to keep the driver's focus on driving.
The concept is part of Renault's heritage-inspired projects and will be displayed at its auto museum in Flins, France.