Renault's new concept is a design exercise for electric age

The Renault 8 Gordini, which debuted in 1964, was a compact rear-engine sedan that made racing accessible to everyday enthusiasts.

The 95hp sedan served as a training ground for many French racing drivers and introduced the now-famous twin white stripes that became synonymous with Renault performance.

The new concept, however, looks nothing like its four-door predecessor but instead features a low-slung stance reminiscent of modern rally cars.