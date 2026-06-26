Renault to launch facelifted Kwid in India on July 2

Interior upgrades, 1.0L engine retained

Inside, you could get a bigger touchscreen and a fully digital instrument cluster for that modern vibe.

The trusty 1.0-liter gasoline engine stays (65hp/96 Nm), with both manual and AMT options.

Competing with cars like the Maruti Alto K10 and Celerio, this updated Kwid is Renault's way of staying strong in the budget hatchback game.