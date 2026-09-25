Renault unveils all-electric Gordini Concept 2-seater at Carwalk, not production-bound

Renault just dropped the Renault 8 Gordini Concept, an all-electric version of its classic 1964 rally car.

Unveiled at the Carwalk event today, this sporty two-seater has rear-wheel drive and a bold new look: think bigger rear wheels and a punchy electric engine.

But before you get too excited, Renault says it's only a design study for now, with no plans to hit the streets.