Renault unveils all-electric Gordini Concept 2-seater at Carwalk, not production-bound
Renault just dropped the Renault 8 Gordini Concept, an all-electric version of its classic 1964 rally car.
Unveiled at the Carwalk event today, this sporty two-seater has rear-wheel drive and a bold new look: think bigger rear wheels and a punchy electric engine.
But before you get too excited, Renault says it's only a design study for now, with no plans to hit the streets.
Renault concept heads to Paris show
This concept car keeps things old-school with signature double white stripes and that iconic Bleu de France paint, but adds digital displays and cafe racer flair.
Designed through an internal competition at Renault, it also features updated Gordini script and a fresh eight badge.
If you want to see it in person, it'll be on display at the Paris Motor Show in October as part of Renault's push to celebrate its legacy, including plans for a new museum in Flins.