Renault's new-gen Duster hits Indian roads, hybrids due November

Starts at ₹10.29L, Level 2 ADAS

Starting at ₹10.29 lakh for R Pass members (₹10.49 lakh otherwise), the latest Duster comes in trims like Authentic and Iconic Launch Edition.

It sports a fresh design but keeps some of its classic vibe.

Inside, you get cool upgrades like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech.

Power comes from two engines with multiple transmission choices.

The Duster is taking on big names like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-size SUV game.