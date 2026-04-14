Renault's new-gen Duster hits Indian roads, hybrids due November
Renault's new-gen Duster has officially hit Indian roads, with turbo-petrol models reaching customers now and hybrid versions set to arrive by November.
After a four-year break, the Duster made its comeback this January, and prices were revealed mid-March.
Starts at ₹10.29L, Level 2 ADAS
Starting at ₹10.29 lakh for R Pass members (₹10.49 lakh otherwise), the latest Duster comes in trims like Authentic and Iconic Launch Edition.
It sports a fresh design but keeps some of its classic vibe.
Inside, you get cool upgrades like a 10.1-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech.
Power comes from two engines with multiple transmission choices.
The Duster is taking on big names like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-size SUV game.