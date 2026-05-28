Rivian launches R2 SUV under $60,000 with June 9 deliveries
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Rivian is rolling out its more affordable R2 SUV, with first deliveries set for June 9, 2026.
The R2 starts just under $60,000, and there is a standard version coming in 2027 for $48,490, making it a lot more accessible than Rivian's earlier models.
Rivian targets 25,000 R2 units
This launch is a big deal for Rivian. CEO RJ Scaringe calls the R2 "maybe the most important thing we've launched to date," as it aims to reach more drivers and deliver up to 25,000 units by year-end.
There's also an even cheaper version planned for late 2027 at around $45,000.
Plus, Rivian is working on an R3 hatchback, all part of its push to finally turn a profit and stand out in the crowded EV scene.