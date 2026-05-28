Rivian launches R2 SUV under $60,000 with June 9 deliveries

Rivian targets 25,000 R2 units

This launch is a big deal for Rivian. CEO RJ Scaringe calls the R2 "maybe the most important thing we've launched to date," as it aims to reach more drivers and deliver up to 25,000 units by year-end.

There's also an even cheaper version planned for late 2027 at around $45,000.

Plus, Rivian is working on an R3 hatchback, all part of its push to finally turn a profit and stand out in the crowded EV scene.