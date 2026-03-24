Rolls-Royce abandons all-electric by 2030 goal: What about other brands

Spectre EV sales dropped 47% last year

This shift follows disappointing sales of their Spectre EV, which dropped 47% last year and missed ambitious growth targets.

Even so, Rolls-Royce is not giving up on electrics: they are working on an all-new electric SUV expected to debut in 2026; a prototype has been spotted testing.

They are not alone: other luxury brands like Bentley and Lamborghini are also slowing down their all-electric plans as the market changes.