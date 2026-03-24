Rolls-Royce abandons all-electric by 2030 goal: What about other brands
Rolls-Royce has changed course and will not switch entirely to electric cars by 2030.
Strong demand for their classic V-12 engines and more relaxed rules led to this move, reversing a promise made back in 2022.
Right now, Rolls-Royce's combustion-engine models, including the Ghost and Phantom sedans and the Cullinan SUV, use V-12 engines; the Spectre is an all-electric model.
Spectre EV sales dropped 47% last year
This shift follows disappointing sales of their Spectre EV, which dropped 47% last year and missed ambitious growth targets.
Even so, Rolls-Royce is not giving up on electrics: they are working on an all-new electric SUV expected to debut in 2026; a prototype has been spotted testing.
They are not alone: other luxury brands like Bentley and Lamborghini are also slowing down their all-electric plans as the market changes.