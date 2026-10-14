Rolls Royce bringing Spectre Series II electric coupe to India
Rolls-Royce is bringing the Spectre Series II, its latest luxury electric coupe, to India later this year.
Julian Jenkins from Rolls-Royce called it an "evolution" of its electric lineup, building on the first Spectre launched more than two years ago.
Expect it to cost even more than the previous model, which started at ₹7.5 crore.
Spectre II adds 112 kWh battery
The Spectre Series II packs a bigger 112 kWh battery and can go up to 629km on a single charge (for the Black Badge version).
It keeps its powerful dual-motor setup with up to 680hp and 1,110 Nm of torque in Spirited mode.
While the outside looks familiar, there are fresh customization options: think matte black details for Black Badge models and an illuminated dashboard panel with 8,108 individual pixels.
This one's also now Rolls-Royce's second-most customizable car after the Phantom.