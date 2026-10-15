Rolls-Royce opens 2nd India showroom in Chennai to engage enthusiasts
Rolls-Royce just launched a sleek new showroom in Chennai, aiming to connect more closely with car lovers across southern India.
This marks its second showroom in India, alongside its specialized workshops in Mumbai and Hyderabad, bringing the brand's global style to the city.
Rolls-Royce Bespoke Atelier spotlights personalized commissions
The big highlight? A Bespoke Commissioning Atelier for personalized commissions.
The space features unique touches like an entrance inspired by the iconic Pantheon grille and a display of Indian art.
According to Rolls-Royce's Julian Jenkins, more young Indian buyers are seeking personalized rides, and many owners keep their cars for years, showing real loyalty.
As Jenkins puts it, highly personalized commissions now form a substantial part of Rolls-Royce's business in India.