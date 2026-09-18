This 1-off Rolls-Royce Phantom has hummingbirds on its mind

The marquetry on the Phantom Hummingbird was done with 53 individual pieces of abalone shell and mother-of-pearl.

Each piece was painstakingly cut and set, taking over nine months to complete.

The other marquetry design is an abstract botanical motif that sits between the rear seats. This one was made from 84 individual pieces.

Completing all three marquetry panels took a total of 45 hours.