This 1-off Rolls-Royce Phantom has hummingbirds on its mind
What's the story
British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has unveiled its latest creation, the Phantom Hummingbird. The vehicle is a first-of-its-kind for the company as it uses abalone shells in its marquetry artwork. Marquetry is an intricate art form where thin pieces of wood and other materials are fitted together to create images or patterns on a solid surface. The new Phantom Hummingbird features this technique in three places, with each "picnic table" showcasing a beautiful image of a hummingbird taking flight.
Design
All 3 marquetry panels took 45 hours to complete
The marquetry on the Phantom Hummingbird was done with 53 individual pieces of abalone shell and mother-of-pearl.
Each piece was painstakingly cut and set, taking over nine months to complete.
The other marquetry design is an abstract botanical motif that sits between the rear seats. This one was made from 84 individual pieces.
Completing all three marquetry panels took a total of 45 hours.
Aesthetic appeal
The vehicle features a unique dashboard design
The exterior of the Phantom Hummingbird is painted in Wildberry and White Sands colors, with a hand-painted hummingbird graphic above the rear wheel.
The cabin is upholstered in Creme Light leather with Moccasin and tan detailing.
The marquetry panel backgrounds are made from Ash Burr wood, while the dashboard has a unique finish with cutouts around the clock.
Availability
Rolls-Royce Phantom starts at $555,350
The Phantom Hummingbird was commissioned through Rolls-Royce's Private Office Dubai as a tribute to a client's wife.
The project highlights how far the luxury carmaker is willing to go for truly personal and meaningful design.
The base price of the Phantom is already exorbitant at $555,350, but this unique piece of automotive artwork would have certainly cost even more.