Rolls-Royce Spectre Series II breaks cover with improved range

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Spectre Series II, an upgraded version of its all-electric coupe. The new model comes with a re-engineered battery system that boosts the WLTP-certified range by up to 18%. Depending on specifications, the electric coupe can now cover as much as 628km on a single charge. The company has also managed to cut down charging times by up to 14%.

Enhanced features Standard model delivers 592hp, Black Badge variant offers 670hp The standard Spectre Series II delivers 592hp and 1,015Nm of torque. The Black Badge variant takes it up a notch with an Infinity Mode that unlocks 670hp of power. The car can now go from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds for the standard model and an even faster 4.3 seconds for the more powerful Black Badge version.

Design upgrades New color and alloy wheel design on offer The iconic fastback silhouette of the Spectre remains unchanged, but Rolls-Royce has added some new styling elements. A new color called Ethereal Blue has been added to the palette, along with a new 23-inch forged alloy wheel design with intricate faceted surfaces that reflect light from different angles. The cabin also gets a range of new materials and craftsmanship options for more customization.

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