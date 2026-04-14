Rolls-Royce unveils Project Nightingale electric 2-seater convertible limited to 100
Rolls-Royce just revealed Project Nightingale, a sleek, all-electric two-seater convertible that's limited to only 100 cars.
Each one will be hand-built at its Goodwood headquarters in the UK with deliveries kicking off in 2028.
Even though the brand isn't ditching gasoline engines just yet, this model shows it's leaning into a quieter and cleaner future.
Rolls-Royce channels Art Deco, price unknown
Project Nightingale takes design cues from Rolls-Royce's 1920s EX models and the Art Deco era, rocking a long bonnet and a bold torpedo-like shape.
CEO Chris Brownridge calls it an expression of design freedom, blending electric power with classic open-top luxury.
The price? Still under wraps, but expect it to land somewhere between £500,000 and £20 million, making this ride seriously rare.