Rolls-Royce unveils Project Nightingale electric 2-seater convertible limited to 100 Auto Apr 14, 2026

Rolls-Royce just revealed Project Nightingale, a sleek, all-electric two-seater convertible that's limited to only 100 cars.

Each one will be hand-built at its Goodwood headquarters in the UK with deliveries kicking off in 2028.

Even though the brand isn't ditching gasoline engines just yet, this model shows it's leaning into a quieter and cleaner future.