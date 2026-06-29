Rome marks Vespa's 80th anniversary with 25,000 scooters parade

Rome parade showcased historic Vespas

The route cruised past Rome's legendary spots such as the Colosseum and Piazza Venezia, showing off Vespa models from every era, from the original 1946 version to rare classics such as the ET3 and PX.

The celebration wrapped up at Vespa Village with live music, exhibitions, and some seriously cool vintage scooters on display, reminding everyone why Vespa is still such an icon worldwide.