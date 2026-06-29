Rome marks Vespa's 80th anniversary with 25,000 scooters parade
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Rome just threw a massive birthday bash for the Vespa, with around 25,000 Vespa scooters from 67 countries taking to the streets for its 80th anniversary.
The parade was flagged off by the Rome Mayor and led by the presidents of Vespa Clubs, definitely a moment for scooter fans everywhere.
Rome parade showcased historic Vespas
The route cruised past Rome's legendary spots such as the Colosseum and Piazza Venezia, showing off Vespa models from every era, from the original 1946 version to rare classics such as the ET3 and PX.
The celebration wrapped up at Vespa Village with live music, exhibitions, and some seriously cool vintage scooters on display, reminding everyone why Vespa is still such an icon worldwide.