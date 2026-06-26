Rossmonster debuts Loft B+ motorhome at Overland Expo Pacific Northwest

Loft B+ rain room, 1000Ah battery

Inside, there's a "Rain Room" bathroom with a sliding tinted door and hot water on demand, plus sleeping setups for up to four people thanks to a convertible dinette and lift-down loft bed.

Power isn't an issue either: you get a massive 1,000-amp-hour lithium battery backed by solar panels and diesel heating for year-round comfort.

There's also smart gear storage in back with tie-down tracks and pass-through access.

Price tag? $284,987, definitely an investment for those serious about road life.