Rossmonster debuts Loft B+ motorhome at Overland Expo Pacific Northwest
Rossmonster just dropped the Loft B+ motorhome at Overland Expo Pacific Northwest, and it's all about compact adventure with style.
Built on a Sprinter 3500 AWD chassis, its lightweight fiberglass body keeps things efficient while looking sharp.
The design aims to hit that sweet spot between easy-to-drive camper vans and the pricier expedition RVs, so you get more space and off-road capability without going overboard.
Loft B+ rain room, 1000Ah battery
Inside, there's a "Rain Room" bathroom with a sliding tinted door and hot water on demand, plus sleeping setups for up to four people thanks to a convertible dinette and lift-down loft bed.
Power isn't an issue either: you get a massive 1,000-amp-hour lithium battery backed by solar panels and diesel heating for year-round comfort.
There's also smart gear storage in back with tie-down tracks and pass-through access.
Price tag? $284,987, definitely an investment for those serious about road life.