Royal Enfield Bullet 650 debuts in India at ₹3.7L

Royal Enfield has launched the much-anticipated Bullet 650 in India for ₹3.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model expands the company's growing 650cc portfolio, which already includes the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, and Classic 650. The Bullet 650 is available in two color options: Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, at authorized Royal Enfield dealerships across the country.

Design details Firstly, let's look at the design The Bullet 650 brings the iconic Bullet nameplate to the popular 650cc parallel-twin platform. It features hand-painted gold pinstripes, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, upright ergonomics, and a nacelle-style headlamp housing. The motorcycle also gets an LED headlamp with Royal Enfield's signature 'tiger-eye' pilot lamps, retro-style controls, polished switchgear, and rotary switches to maintain its classic appeal.

Performance specs The motorcycle draws power from a 647.95cc parallel-twin engine The Bullet 650 is powered by a 647.95cc parallel-twin engine, which also powers several other Royal Enfield motorcycles in the same segment. The fuel-injected SOHC motor develops an impressive 46.4hp and torque of up to 52.3Nm. It comes mated with a six-speed constant-mesh gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch tuned for smoother gear shifts. The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, maintaining the traditional Bullet stance.

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