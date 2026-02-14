Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 breaks cover: Check top features
Royal Enfield's updated Continental GT 650 is expected to go on sale in late 2026, bringing classic cafe racer vibes with modern updates.
It has attracted a much younger buyer base and packs a punchy 648cc twin-cylinder engine and comes loaded with handy features like LED headlamps, USB charging ports, and tubeless tires on blacked-out cast-alloy variants.
The bike comes equipped with disk brakes and ABS
You get smooth rides thanks to telescopic front forks and adjustable rear shocks.
Safety isn't left behind—ABS disk brakes are standard on both ends.
The bike weighs in at 214kg and has a comfy seat height of 820mm plus a generous 12.5L fuel tank for longer trips.
How much does it cost?
In the US, prices start at $6,349 while in India it ranges from ₹3.53 to ₹3.82 lakh depending on your pick of color or variant.
For anyone looking for a stylish yet practical ride that won't empty your wallet, this one's worth checking out.