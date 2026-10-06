Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spotted, 1st 750-cc model, November launch
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Royal Enfield's upcoming Himalayan 750 was seen off-roading in snowy Uttarakhand for a TV ad, showing it's ready for real adventure.
Shown/displayed at the September Himalayan Basecamp event last month, this new model marks Royal Enfield's first step into the 750-cc segment and is expected to launch in India by November 2026, perfect for anyone who loves both touring and hitting rough trails.
Over 50hp twin, EICMA debut
The Himalayan 750 gets a fresh look with an LED taillight, a round LED headlamp featuring the RE logo, and alloy and cross-spoke wheel sightings.
It packs a parallel-twin engine expected to deliver over 50hp with a six-speed gearbox.
Tech highlights include Bluetooth-ready TFT display and cruise control.
Reports point to a global debut at EICMA 2026.