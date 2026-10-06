Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spotted, 1st 750-cc model, November launch

Royal Enfield's upcoming Himalayan 750 was seen off-roading in snowy Uttarakhand for a TV ad, showing it's ready for real adventure.

Shown/displayed at the September Himalayan Basecamp event last month, this new model marks Royal Enfield's first step into the 750-cc segment and is expected to launch in India by November 2026, perfect for anyone who loves both touring and hitting rough trails.