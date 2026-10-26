Royal Enfield launches Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition in India
Royal Enfield just rolled out the Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition in India, priced at ₹4,25,589 (ex-showroom).
This Hypershift Classic 650 stands out with a paint job that shifts from red to green to gold, definitely not your average bike, and is inspired by the brand's long history.
Production is limited to 125 units per key region globally, so it's seriously exclusive.
Teardrop tank, 125-year crest, 647.95cc parallel-twin
The bike keeps that iconic teardrop fuel tank and adds a gold crest marking Royal Enfield's 125-year journey, plus unique side-panel badging.
Under the hood, you get a robust 647.95 cc parallel-twin engine making 47hp and 52.3 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth six-speed gearbox.
Bookings are open until October 28, 2026, and deliveries kick off next November, so if you want one, you'll need to act fast!