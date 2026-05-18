Royal Enfield launching Bullet 650 in India by June 2026 Auto May 18, 2026

Royal Enfield is rolling out the new Bullet 650 in India by June 2026.

First shown at Motoverse 2025, this bike brings a modern twin-cylinder engine to the classic Bullet lineup, which has been around since 1932.

It's designed for both longtime fans and anyone looking for a retro ride with a smoother, more refined feel.