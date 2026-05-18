Royal Enfield launching Bullet 650 in India by June 2026
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Royal Enfield is rolling out the new Bullet 650 in India by June 2026.
First shown at Motoverse 2025, this bike brings a modern twin-cylinder engine to the classic Bullet lineup, which has been around since 1932.
It's designed for both longtime fans and anyone looking for a retro ride with a smoother, more refined feel.
Bullet 650 features LED and 647.95cc
The Bullet 650 keeps its signature upright stance and teardrop tank but adds features like an LED headlamp, semi-digital display, and USB Type-C charging.
Powered by a 647.95cc parallel-twin engine with a 6-speed gearbox, it's built for city cruising or longer trips, with dual-channel ABS and comfy suspension to keep things safe and steady.