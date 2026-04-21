Royal Enfield likely to launch Himalayan 440 priced 2.40L-2.60L
Royal Enfield is likely to launch the Himalayan 440, a new adventure bike that builds on the rugged vibe of the Himalayan 411.
Set to arrive later this year, it remains faithful to the original Himalayan 411 and will be priced between ₹2.40 lakh and ₹2.60 lakh, making it a solid option for riders looking for both affordability and adventure.
Equipped with 443cc engine, Tripper pod
The Himalayan 440 packs a 443 cc engine with a six-speed gearbox, offering around 25hp and 34 Nm of torque, enough for both city rides and off-road fun.
It features switchable ABS, Royal Enfield's Tripper navigation pod, and a low seat height that's friendly for most riders.
With dual-purpose tires and classic Himalayan toughness, this bike aims to handle rough roads without breaking the bank or your back.