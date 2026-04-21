Royal Enfield likely to launch Himalayan 440 priced 2.40L-2.60L Auto Apr 21, 2026

Royal Enfield is likely to launch the Himalayan 440, a new adventure bike that builds on the rugged vibe of the Himalayan 411.

Set to arrive later this year, it remains faithful to the original Himalayan 411 and will be priced between ₹2.40 lakh and ₹2.60 lakh, making it a solid option for riders looking for both affordability and adventure.