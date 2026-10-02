Royal Enfield pauses ₹2.29L Himalayan 440 bookings in India
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Royal Enfield has hit pause on bookings for the new Himalayan 440 in India because way more people wanted it than expected.
Launched just last month at ₹2.29 lakh (about $2,400), the bike's no-nonsense design and focus on functionality have really clicked with riders.
The company says they're working on increasing capacity.
Himalayan 443 cc engine 320,000+ sold
The Himalayan 440 runs on a practical 443 cc air- and oil-cooled engine with 25.4hp, keeping things simple instead of overcomplicating like some adventure bikes out there.
This down-to-earth approach is winning fans: globally, over 320,000 Himalayans have been sold so far, with more than 100,000 being the newer Himalayan 450 model.