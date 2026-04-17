Royal Enfield plans 12.8-13.2L motorcycles in FY27 after 12L dispatches

B Govindarajan outlines Royal Enfield strategy

In FY 2026, domestic sales jumped by 23% to reach 11.1 lakh bikes, while exports hit 1.31 lakh units, pushing total dispatches to 12.39 lakh, up from 10.10 lakh the previous year.

Their popular 350-cc models did most of the heavy lifting and helped bump market share from 4.48% to over 5%.

CEO B Govindarajan says Royal Enfield wants to keep outpacing the market with new bikes, stronger branding, and by expanding into product and branding efforts, especially as they get ready for their big 125th anniversary celebration.