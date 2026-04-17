Royal Enfield plans 12.8-13.2L motorcycles in FY27 after 12L dispatches
Royal Enfield is gearing up to make between 12.8 and 13.2 lakh motorcycles in FY 2027, building on a strong year where they crossed 12 lakh total dispatches.
The company's strategy is to ride the wave of solid demand at home while keeping up last fiscal year's momentum (FY2026).
B Govindarajan outlines Royal Enfield strategy
In FY 2026, domestic sales jumped by 23% to reach 11.1 lakh bikes, while exports hit 1.31 lakh units, pushing total dispatches to 12.39 lakh, up from 10.10 lakh the previous year.
Their popular 350-cc models did most of the heavy lifting and helped bump market share from 4.48% to over 5%.
CEO B Govindarajan says Royal Enfield wants to keep outpacing the market with new bikes, stronger branding, and by expanding into product and branding efforts, especially as they get ready for their big 125th anniversary celebration.