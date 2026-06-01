Royal Enfield posts 15% sales rise with over 103,000 bikes
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Royal Enfield had a strong May 2026, selling more than 103,000 bikes, a 15% boost from last year.
Most of this growth came from India, where domestic sales shot up by 24%.
The smaller-engine models (up to 350cc) were especially popular, with nearly 91,000 sold.
Royal Enfield exports down 33%
While things looked good at home, exports fell sharply, down 33% to just more than 9,100 bikes.
Still, overall sales for the first two months of FY27 climbed by 23%, thanks to steady demand in India.
Eicher Motors's other joint venture VECV saw modest growth too.
On the stock front: Eicher shares dipped slightly on June 1 but are up an impressive 32% compared to last year.