Royal Enfield posts 15% sales rise with over 103,000 bikes

Royal Enfield exports down 33%

While things looked good at home, exports fell sharply, down 33% to just more than 9,100 bikes.

Still, overall sales for the first two months of FY27 climbed by 23%, thanks to steady demand in India.

Eicher Motors's other joint venture VECV saw modest growth too.

On the stock front: Eicher shares dipped slightly on June 1 but are up an impressive 32% compared to last year.