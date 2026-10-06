Royal Enfield raises Classic 350 prices but performance unchanged

Royal Enfield has bumped up the prices for its Classic 350 lineup, with all nine color options now costing a bit more.

The base Redditch Red starts at ₹1.89 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai), and the hikes go up to ₹2,000 depending on the variant.

Even with these changes, you're still getting the same 349cc single-cylinder engine and five-speed gearbox: no tweaks to performance.