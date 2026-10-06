Royal Enfield raises Classic 350 prices but performance unchanged
Royal Enfield has bumped up the prices for its Classic 350 lineup, with all nine color options now costing a bit more.
The base Redditch Red starts at ₹1.89 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai), and the hikes go up to ₹2,000 depending on the variant.
Even with these changes, you're still getting the same 349cc single-cylinder engine and five-speed gearbox: no tweaks to performance.
Upgraded Classic 350 variants cost more
Earlier this year, some variants got upgrades like an assist-and-slipper clutch plus a USB Type-C charging port, but these didn't make it to the base model.
The Gorkha Edition, launched in August, now costs ₹2.12 lakh after a ₹1,000 bump. The Signature White variant is priced at ₹2.26 lakh after a ₹2,000 increase.
So if you've been eyeing a Classic 350, just know you'll be paying slightly more for the same trusted ride.