Royal Enfield teases Himalayan 750 reveal set for November 2026
Royal Enfield just dropped a teaser for the Himalayan 750, their new adventure bike with a bigger 750cc parallel-twin engine.
The official reveal is set for November 2026, possibly at the EICMA show in Milan, with an India launch expected early next year.
This model will sit above the Himalayan 450, giving fans more power and options for long rides.
Himalayan 750 specs, 4.5L to 5L
The Himalayan 750 borrows its platform from Royal Enfield's 648cc twin but gets a performance boost, plus a six-speed gearbox and a cool single exhaust.
It rolls on sturdy alloy wheels (19-inch front, 17-inch rear) for better stability and should feature upside-down forks, dual front disk brakes, and possibly a circular TFT display with riding modes.
Price is expected at ₹4.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom) when it lands in Indian showrooms by late 2026 or early 2027.