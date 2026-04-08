Royal Enfield to debut Flying Flea C6 EV in India
Royal Enfield is stepping into the electric era with its first all-electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, launching in India on April 10, 2026.
First shown off at Milan's EICMA show in November 2024, this move is a big shift for a company famous for gasoline bikes.
To make things even more interesting, Royal Enfield is opening a new dedicated showroom in Bengaluru.
Flying Flea C6 154km range
The Flying Flea C6 packs a 3.91 kWh battery and 15.4 kW motor, good for 0-60 kph in just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 115 kph.
You get up to 154km range on one charge, and fast charging gets you from 20% to 80% in about an hour.
The design keeps those classic Royal Enfield vibes, round headlights and sleek lines, but adds modern touches like LED lights, cornering ABS, Google-integrated navigation, and an aluminum battery case.
The Flying Flea C6 weighs 124kg.