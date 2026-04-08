Royal Enfield to debut Flying Flea C6 EV in India

Flying Flea C6 154km range

The Flying Flea C6 packs a 3.91 kWh battery and 15.4 kW motor, good for 0-60 kph in just 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 115 kph.

You get up to 154km range on one charge, and fast charging gets you from 20% to 80% in about an hour.

The design keeps those classic Royal Enfield vibes, round headlights and sleek lines, but adds modern touches like LED lights, cornering ABS, Google-integrated navigation, and an aluminum battery case.

The Flying Flea C6 weighs 124kg.