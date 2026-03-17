Royal Enfield's Flying Flea C6 expected later in 2026: Details here

The Flying Flea C6 runs on an electric motor and belt drive, giving you performance close to a 125-150cc petrol bike. It has a comfy seat height. Safety gets an upgrade too with dual-channel lean-sensitive ABS (rear can be switched off), three levels of traction control, and cruise control.

Wireless charger onboard

You get a circular 3.5-inch (round) TFT display with Bluetooth for navigation, calls and phone-based lock and unlock, and the bike supports over-the-air updates via its connected services.

There are five ride modes (Eco, Rain, Tour, Performance, Custom), two regen braking levels to save battery while slowing down, and yes, a wireless charger onboard.

The in-house Vehicle Control Unit gives you over 200,000 possible ride combinations for ultimate customization.