Royal Enfield's Flying Flea C6 expected later in 2026: Details here
Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Flying Flea C6 later in 2026.
Priced between ₹2 to ₹3 lakh, it mixes vintage World War II looks with modern engineering: think forged aluminum frame and a magnesium-encased battery for a cool yet sturdy ride.
Bike offers performance close to a 125-150cc petrol bike
The Flying Flea C6 runs on an electric motor and belt drive, giving you performance close to a 125-150cc petrol bike.
It has a comfy seat height.
Safety gets an upgrade too with dual-channel lean-sensitive ABS (rear can be switched off), three levels of traction control, and cruise control.
Wireless charger onboard
You get a circular 3.5-inch (round) TFT display with Bluetooth for navigation, calls and phone-based lock and unlock, and the bike supports over-the-air updates via its connected services.
There are five ride modes (Eco, Rain, Tour, Performance, Custom), two regen braking levels to save battery while slowing down, and yes, a wireless charger onboard.
The in-house Vehicle Control Unit gives you over 200,000 possible ride combinations for ultimate customization.