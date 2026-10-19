RTR Vehicles unveils Mustang RTR Spec 5: 870hp, $159,999
Auto
RTR Vehicles has revealed the Mustang RTR Spec 5, a supercharged beast with 870-horsepower and a $159,999 starting price.
Only 50 of these V-8-powered Mustangs will be made, making it a true collector's ride.
The first car, finished in Terrain paint with a widebody kit, was delivered by Vaughn Gittin Jr. to artist Caleb Clark.
Spec 5 features paint-to-sample customization
You can make the Spec 5 your own thanks to a paint-to-sample program and adjustable suspension for custom handling.
It rolls on 20-inch forged wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires and features a Borla exhaust for that signature growl.
Each car comes with a three-year Ford factory warranty.
RTR's team says it's all about blending style and serious engineering for enthusiasts who want something special.