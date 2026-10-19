RTR Vehicles unveils Mustang RTR Spec 5: 870hp, $159,999

You can make the Spec 5 your own thanks to a paint-to-sample program and adjustable suspension for custom handling.

It rolls on 20-inch forged wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires and features a Borla exhaust for that signature growl.

Each car comes with a three-year Ford factory warranty.

RTR's team says it's all about blending style and serious engineering for enthusiasts who want something special.