Second-gen Ducati DesertX debuts with new engine, tech upgrades

Ducati has unveiled the second-generation DesertX, a model that has been completely redesigned based on customer feedback and rally racing experience. The bike is powered by the new 890cc Ducati V2 engine, which delivers the same peak output of 110hp and torque of 92Nm as its predecessor. However, this time around, Ducati claims that a whopping 70% of peak torque is available from as low as 3,000rpm.

Performance upgrades The bike gets fully adjustable KYB suspension setup The new DesertX also gets an improved suspension setup with fully adjustable KYB components. The front USD fork offers 230mm of travel, while the rear monoshock uses a unique full-floater linkage system for 220mm of travel. Braking duties are taken care of by Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers on new 305mm disks, ensuring maximum stopping power on any terrain.

Design details It gets tubeless spoke wheels with Pirelli tires The new DesertX sports a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, both with tubeless spokes for easy maintenance. The bike is shod with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. Ergonomically, the footpegs are more rear-set while the seat and handlebars are slightly forward for better rider comfort.

Advertisement

Tech integration The bike comes with a 6-axis IMU The new DesertX comes with a 6-axis IMU that controls cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control and bi-directional quickshifter. Riders can choose from six riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally. All information is displayed on a new 5-inch TFT screen for easy access while riding.

Advertisement