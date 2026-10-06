September 2026 posts record vehicle sales with nearly 32% growth
Auto
September 2026 had its best-ever September across five of our six categories, with over 25 lakh vehicles sold and nearly 32% growth from last year.
Two-wheelers led the charge with almost 18 lakh units sold, showing how strong demand is right now.
Overall EV share rises to 13%
Festive vibes, a boost from rural buyers, and more people choosing electric vehicles (EVs) all played a part.
EVs made up almost 12% of two-wheeler sales and overall EV share is now around 13%.
Commercial vehicle sales also crossed one lakh for the first time in September, and passenger cars saw big gains too.
Even as gasoline cars recover a bit, alternatives like EVs and hybrids are clearly catching on.