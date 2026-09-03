Shailesh Chandra highlights ₹22.75L/cr auto contribution at SIAM convention
Auto
The Indian auto industry made a massive impact, adding ₹22.75 lakh crore to the economy, about 15% of all GST collected.
SIAM said the sector is a key driver for economic growth and job opportunities, while Shailesh Chandra highlighted the contribution and GST figures at its annual convention.
Auto sector supports over 30 million jobs
More than 30 million people now rely on the auto industry for jobs, both directly and indirectly.
Sales records were smashed across passenger vehicles (4.6 million units), two-wheelers (21.71 million units), and exports soared too.
Electric vehicle registrations jumped nearly 25%, reaching 2.5 million units, as the industry pushes toward greener tech with fully E20-compliant gasoline vehicles from April 1, 2025.