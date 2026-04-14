Shailesh Chandra warns West Asia conflict may hit India's automakers

Propane ethylene shortages push carmakers' costs

Key materials like propane and ethylene are getting harder to source, pushing up costs for carmakers.

Shipping delays and unpredictable logistics aren't helping either. Some companies have even switched to air freight just to keep things moving.

Chandra also mentioned that if commodity prices stay high, we might see car prices go up soon.

Automakers are working with the government to find fixes, including switching fuels where possible.