Shailesh Chandra warns West Asia conflict may hit India's automakers
India's car industry might feel the heat from the ongoing West Asia conflict, says SIAM President Shailesh Chandra.
Rising costs and supply chain hiccups could mean fewer people buying cars, even though the 2025-26 financial year ended on a strong note.
The situation is still unfolding, so automakers are keeping a close eye on how it could affect production and prices.
Propane ethylene shortages push carmakers' costs
Key materials like propane and ethylene are getting harder to source, pushing up costs for carmakers.
Shipping delays and unpredictable logistics aren't helping either. Some companies have even switched to air freight just to keep things moving.
Chandra also mentioned that if commodity prices stay high, we might see car prices go up soon.
Automakers are working with the government to find fixes, including switching fuels where possible.