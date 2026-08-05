SIAM says E20 fuel safe under strict testing and rules
Auto
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) says there is no need to worry about E20 fuel, which mixes gasoline with 20% ethanol.
They addressed concerns about things like chloride and sulfur in the fuel, reassuring everyone that strict rules and regular testing keep quality in check.
OMCs test E20 on 150 parameters
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) test the fuel on over 150 parameters, with government limits set at just 3 parts per million for chloride and sulfur.
Plus, water checks happen up to a dozen times a day at more than 87,000 stations.
The Centre also pointed out that extensive testing and large-scale field experience had found no evidence that E20 petrol causes abnormal engine wear, corrosion or reduced vehicle life.