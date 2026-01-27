Singer drops 'The Sorcerer,' a wild Porsche 911 remix
Singer just revealed "The Sorcerer," its first build from the new DLS Turbo Services program.
This isn't your average Porsche 911—it's a custom, high-performance tribute to the legendary 1977 934/5 race cars, built by completely reimagining the classic 964-generation model.
Big power, modern tech, and serious style
Packing a twin-turbocharged 3.8L flat-six engine with a massive 710hp, "The Sorcerer" is all about speed and control—with selectable drive modes for everything from city cruising to track days.
The Fantasia Blue exterior fades into a sleek Pearl Grey interior loaded with Apple CarPlay and navigation.
Buyers can even pick between track-ready or road-focused versions, making this ride both exclusive and seriously advanced—even if Singer's keeping the price under wraps for now.