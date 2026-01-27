Singer drops 'The Sorcerer,' a wild Porsche 911 remix

Big power, modern tech, and serious style

Packing a twin-turbocharged 3.8L flat-six engine with a massive 710hp, "The Sorcerer" is all about speed and control—with selectable drive modes for everything from city cruising to track days.

The Fantasia Blue exterior fades into a sleek Pearl Grey interior loaded with Apple CarPlay and navigation.

Buyers can even pick between track-ready or road-focused versions, making this ride both exclusive and seriously advanced—even if Singer's keeping the price under wraps for now.