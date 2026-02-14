Singer's reimagined Porsche 911 Cabriolet has an electric folding roof

Restoration and modification specialist Singer has unveiled its latest creation, a reimagined version of the 964-generation Porsche 911 Cabriolet . The new model comes with a host of performance upgrades and an innovative electric folding roof. This model includes structural reinforcement as part of Singer's enhancements to improve performance and rigidity.

Restoration expertise The bodywork is made from carbon fiber Singer's latest project is a customer commission, like most of its restomodded 911s. Each car has its own unique touch, thanks to the company's extensive experience with the 964 chassis. The bodywork of this new model is made from carbon fiber, taking inspiration from the Turbo-look cabriolets of the 1980s. A two-part power-folding top gives it a cleaner look when down.

Enhanced performance It packs a flat-six engine with variable valve timing The reimagined Porsche 911 Cabriolet packs a 4.0-liter flat-six engine that delivers an impressive 420hp. It also features variable valve timing and water-cooled heads, a first for a Singer restored engine. The car comes with optional carbon-ceramic disks, 18-inch centerlock wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport tires, and five levels of traction control. A nose-lift system and onboard CarPlay/navigation are also included for practical use.

