SKDOA-Volkswagen to launch 4 new models in India

The latest version of the SKDOA Slavia was unveiled on August 18, 2026. Pre-bookings for the model are now open, with deliveries expected during the festive season.

The facelifted version comes with new LED headlamps, taillamps, sequential indicators, alloy wheels and updated interior elements.

The biggest mechanical update is an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission paired with a 1.0-liter TSI engine.