SKDOA-Volkswagen to launch 4 new models in India
What's the story
SKDOA Auto Volkswagen India is gearing up for a major product push in the Indian market. The company plans to launch four key models under its SKDOA and Volkswagen brands. The upcoming lineup includes the updated SKDOA Slavia, facelifted Volkswagen Virtus, refreshed SKDOA Superb, and an all-new Volkswagen sub-4-meter SUV.
Model details
Slavia will get an automatic gearbox with 1.0-liter TSI engine
The latest version of the SKDOA Slavia was unveiled on August 18, 2026. Pre-bookings for the model are now open, with deliveries expected during the festive season.
The facelifted version comes with new LED headlamps, taillamps, sequential indicators, alloy wheels and updated interior elements.
The biggest mechanical update is an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission paired with a 1.0-liter TSI engine.
Upcoming launches
Virtus will also receive a mid-life refresh
Along with the Slavia, SKDOA will also launch the fourth-generation Superb in India. The model will come with a 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine that produces 150hp and torque of 360Nm.
Meanwhile, Volkswagen is gearing up for a facelift of its Virtus sedan. Test cars have been spotted in India and changes are expected to include new lighting elements, revised bumpers, and additional features.
New entry
All-new sub-4-meter SUV from Volkswagen
Volkswagen has confirmed an all-new sub-4-meter SUV for India in 2027.
The model will be built on the India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform and will be produced locally.
While details about the name and powertrain of the SUV are still under wraps, it could share its platform with the SKODA Kylaq, which is likely to feature a 1.0-liter TSI engine option.