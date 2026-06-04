Skoda drops Peaq flagship sketches for June 23 France reveal
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Skoda just dropped sketches of its new flagship electric SUV, the Peaq, which is set for a big reveal on June 23, 2026, in France.
Designed as a seven-seater, the Peaq blends bold looks with minimalist vibes: think sharp lines and clean surfaces that feel both modern and solid.
Peaq T-shaped LEDs and 3-row seating
From T-shaped LED headlights to a glossy black front and volcano-inspired bumper, the Peaq definitely stands out.
Its high shoulder line and flush door handles give it an aerodynamic edge, while matching T-shaped tail-lamps tie the whole look together.
It's Skoda's one of the largest battery-electric models yet, offering three rows for up to seven people.
More details drop at its official debut.