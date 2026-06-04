Skoda drops Peaq flagship sketches for June 23 France reveal

Peaq T-shaped LEDs and 3-row seating

From T-shaped LED headlights to a glossy black front and volcano-inspired bumper, the Peaq definitely stands out.

Its high shoulder line and flush door handles give it an aerodynamic edge, while matching T-shaped tail-lamps tie the whole look together.

It's Skoda's one of the largest battery-electric models yet, offering three rows for up to seven people.

More details drop at its official debut.