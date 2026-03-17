Skoda Kushaq facelift to arrive in March: Check features, trims
Skoda is giving its Kushaq SUV a fresh look in January 2026, with prices dropping March 21.
The facelift comes in five trims (Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo) and packs more features to keep things interesting for SUV fans.
What about features?
Every Kushaq facelift gets six airbags as standard.
Select versions add a panoramic sunroof, a crisp 10.25-inch digital cluster, and a Google AI-powered infotainment system.
You'll also find ventilated seats, rear massage function, wireless charging, and that reassuring five-star Global NCAP safety rating.
Engine options on offer
You can pick between two turbo-petrol engines: a 1.0-liter TSI (115hp) with manual or automatic options or a punchier 1.5-liter TSI (150hp) paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox and cylinder deactivation tech for better fuel efficiency.
How much will it cost and rival models
With prices expected around ₹11.00-19.00 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kushaq facelift goes head-to-head with the Hyundai Creta.
The Kushaq offers more boot space (491-liter), so your choice depends on what matters most to you: extra space or advanced driving aids.