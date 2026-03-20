Skoda Kushaq facelift to arrive with 5 variants: Check details
Skoda is rolling out the refreshed Kushaq on March 21, 2026, with five variants: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo.
Starting at around ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom), it's set to compete directly with the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.
Engine options and performance
You get two engine choices: a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (115hp) with manual or new 8-speed automatic, or a punchier 1.5-liter turbo-petrol (150hp) paired to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
The bigger engine also features Active Cylinder Technology for better mileage.
Cabin features and comfort
The cabin brings in a digital instrument cluster (up to 10.25-inch), Google AI-powered infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, rear massage seats, and a roomy 491-liter trunk.
With a ground clearance of 188mm and a five-star GNCAP safety rating, it's built for both comfort and peace of mind.
Safety features and trunk space
Even the base Classic+ gets six airbags and over 25 safety features; top trims add perks like all-disk brakes on the 1.5-liter TSI variants (1.0-liter variants do not get rear disk brakes) and front parking sensors.
Trunk space is 491 L — larger than the Creta (433 L) and the Seltos (447 L), practical for those weekend getaways or college runs.