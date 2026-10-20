Skoda lets owners 3D print accessories from Printables.com at home
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Skoda is making car customization easier by letting you 3-D print your own accessories right at home.
Just download the files from Printables.com and print out things like cup holders, hooks, or storage boxes, many of which are designed to fit into existing storage compartments without requiring any modifications to the car.
Epiq Peaq accessories, Skoda uses feedback
Accessories are available for both new and older Skoda models, including the Epiq and Peaq electric SUVs.
What's cool is that Skoda actually listens to customer feedback when creating new designs, so you can help decide what gets added in the future.