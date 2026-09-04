SKODA Octavia RS launched at ₹57L; only 50 units available
What's the story
SKODA has launched the second batch of its high-performance sedan, the Octavia RS, in India. The car is priced at ₹56.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹6.7 lakh more than the first batch that was priced at ₹49.99 lakh. The first lot of 100 units sold out even before the official launch in India last year.
Availability
Bookings for the limited batch are now open
The second batch of the Octavia RS is limited to just 50 units and is now open for bookings. Deliveries are expected to start next week.
The car comes in three color options: Mamba Green, Velvet Red, and Magic Black.
The Octavia RS promises a blend of performance and practicality expected from SKODA's standard models.
Engine details
The sedan is powered by a 265hp, 2.0-liter TSI engine
The Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine that churns out an impressive 265hp and 370Nm. The engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.
SKODA claims that the car can go from 0-100km/h in just 6.4 seconds, with an electronically-limited top speed of up to 250km/h.
The performance sedan also features sports suspension, progressive steering, and a revised chassis setup for sharper handling.
Design elements
It features leather upholstery with red contrast stitching
The Octavia RS gets a full-LED Matrix headlights, LED tail lamps with dynamic indicators, gloss-black detailing, and 19-inch anthracite alloy wheels shod in 225/40 R19 tires.
Inside, it has leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, electrically adjustable sports seats with memory settings as well as heating and massage functions.
Other features include ambient lighting and a Virtual Cockpit.
Tech specs
The car comes equipped with ADAS suite
The Octavia RS also comes with three-zone climate control, wireless charging, and a 32.77cm infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Safety features include 10 airbags, a 360-degree camera, head-up display as well as an ADAS suite with adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane assist.
The car also gets Intelligent Park Assist for added convenience while parking.