It is offered in 5- and 7-seat configurations

Peaq EV is Skoda's largest car ever

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:07 pm Jun 24, 202601:07 pm

What's the story

Skoda has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Peaq. The model is based on the Vision 7S concept that was first shown in 2022. It is Skoda's largest car to date, coming in five- and seven-seat configurations with rear- and all-wheel-drive options. The Peaq can cover over 600km on a single charge with its larger battery, making it a strong contender in the EV market.