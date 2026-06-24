Peaq EV is Skoda's largest car ever
What's the story
Skoda has unveiled its latest electric vehicle (EV), the Peaq. The model is based on the Vision 7S concept that was first shown in 2022. It is Skoda's largest car to date, coming in five- and seven-seat configurations with rear- and all-wheel-drive options. The Peaq can cover over 600km on a single charge with its larger battery, making it a strong contender in the EV market.
Design
The Peaq is Skoda's longest car to date
The Peaq is Skoda's first model to feature flush door handles. The car is 4,874mm long, making it the longest in the company's lineup. It sits on a dedicated EV platform with an extended wheelbase of 2,965mm for maximum interior space. The five-seat version offers a whopping 1,010-liter of cargo space, while even the three-row model can accommodate 299-liter without folding any seats.
Specs
It offers a range of over 600km
The Peaq offers an extra 37-liter of storage in the front trunk for smaller items. It comes with two battery options, 63kWh and 91kWh, providing a range of over 460km and more than 600km respectively on a single charge. DC fast charging from 10% to 80% takes some 28 minutes when the battery runs low.
Performance
The AWD variant can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds
The Peaq will be offered in single-motor, rear-wheel-drive versions with 201hp and 282hp. If you choose the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration, Skoda offers you a powerful 295hp. The AWD model is the quickest of the lot, going from zero to 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds.
Interiors
A look at the inside
Inside, the car gets massaging and ventilated seats, front cushions, a folding table, electrically adjustable footrests, and a Sonos sound system. Spot wood trim is also available. A huge electrochromic roof, a vertical Android-based infotainment panel with a 13.6-inch display, three customizable knobs with built-in screens, and a 10-inch digital instrument cluster further elevate the cabin. The Peaq will go on sale in Europe later this year.