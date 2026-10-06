SKODA Slavia (facelift) launched at ₹10 lakh
What's the story
SKODA has launched the much-anticipated Slavia (facelift) in India, with prices starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated sedan comes with a range of cosmetic and feature upgrades, as well as a new eight-speed automatic transmission for the smaller 1.0 TSI engine. The facelifted model is available in six variants: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo.
Pricing details
What is the pricing for Slavia (facelift)?
The Classic 1.0 TSI MT variant of the Slavia (facelift) starts at ₹9.99 lakh.
The Classic+ model is priced from ₹10.99 lakh, the Signature variant starts at ₹13.94 lakh, and the Sportline and Prestige variants start from ₹14.34 lakh and ₹15.89 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).
The top-tier Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI DSG version costs ₹18.84 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).
Engine details
The sedan gets a new 8-speed automatic transmission
The Slavia (facelift) retains the existing 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter TSI turbo-petrol engines.
However, a major transmission upgrade has been introduced for the smaller 1.0 TSI engine, which can now be paired with a new eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission or a six-speed manual option.
The larger 1.5 TSI engine continues to offer a seven-speed DSG automatic.
Design upgrades
It features revamped lighting setup and updated front/rear elements
The updated Slavia features a revamped lighting setup with LED headlamps and tail lamps as well as sequential turn indicators at the rear.
It also gets a new grille treatment, updated front and rear elements, and fresh alloy wheel designs.
The interior offers refreshed themes and an expanded feature list on higher variants, including a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster for top versions of the sedan.
Feature highlights
It comes with rear-seat massage function and AI-powered voice assistant
The top variants of the Slavia (facelift) also feature a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear-seat massage function (Prestige and Monte Carlo variants), a 360-degree camera, Park Pilot with front/rear parking sensors, and an AI-powered voice assistant using Google Cloud technology.
The sedan comes with over 25 active/passive safety features as standard, including six airbags.
It also comes with SKODA Super Care offering four years/1 lakh km warranty, four years roadside assistance, and four labour-free services.